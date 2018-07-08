A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old Sarasota man with Alzheimer's disease.

Michael Mark Duke, of Megan Hammock Way, was last seen leaving his neighborhood and heading south on Iona Road a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Duke was driving a red 2009 Honda CR-V with Florida license plate NED888.

He did not take his phone with him. And, he has no access to credit cards, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who sees Duke, should immediately call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP