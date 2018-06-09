A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Sarasota man.

Robert Braden was last heard from about 11 a.m. Wednesday. He suffers from dementia.

He was driving a 2013 silver Cadillac XTS with a Florida tag 255VZM. The right rear trunk has a UK (University of Kentucky) sticker.

He has gray hair, brown eyes and was last wearing blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900.

