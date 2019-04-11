PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Law enforcement in Florida needs help finding a missing 96-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued for Wilbert Joseph Manz of Palm Harbor Sunday.

Pinellas County deputies said Manz was last seen at Coral Oaks Assisted Living Facility Saturday around 11 a.m. in a gray 2015 Hyundai Sonata, Florida tag # JXBY51.

Manz may suffer from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

Deputies said he is about 6-foot-2inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Manz's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter