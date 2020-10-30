Deputies: Marion County man with memory loss last seen at gas station

OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man hasn't been seen since 10 p.m. Thursday and deputies need help finding him.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Helmut Josef Meven was last seen at a Shell gas station at 1791 Southwest Highway 484 in Ocala.
Investigators say he has memory loss and other medical conditions that make them concerned for him. A Silver Alert has been issued.
He was driving a 2017 silver Dodge Ram bearing Florida tag 824PBI. The truck has a German sticker on the lower-left area of the tailgate. The truck bed has a tonneau cover on it.
If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.
