Deputies: Marion County man with memory loss last seen at gas station

A Silver Alert has been issued for Helmut Josef Meven, who has not been seen since Thursday night.
Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man hasn't been seen since 10 p.m. Thursday and deputies need help finding him.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Helmut Josef Meven was last seen at a Shell gas station at 1791 Southwest Highway 484 in Ocala. 

Investigators say he has memory loss and other medical conditions that make them concerned for him. A Silver Alert has been issued.

He was driving a 2017 silver Dodge Ram bearing Florida tag 824PBI. The truck has a German sticker on the lower-left area of the tailgate. The truck bed has a tonneau cover on it. 

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911. 

