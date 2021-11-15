Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Brooksville man

Deputies say Stephen Henderson left his house around 9:30 a.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla — Have you seen Stephen Henderson?

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the 77-year-old man after deputies say he left his house on La Pine Road in Brooksville around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

While the sheriff's office says he traveled between Hernando County and Citrus County from when he left his home until 12:45 p.m, he has not been seen since.

Henderson suffers from a diminished mental capacity, authorities say. He is also known to frequent large box stores like Home Depot and Rural King.

If you see him, Henderson is described as being 5-foot, 9-inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds. Deputies say he could be driving a dark grey, four-door 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. His Florida license plate reads 832NIV.

Authorities were unable to describe what he was last seen wearing but added that he has a distinguishable scar on his chest from surgery.