
Silver alert issued for missing elderly man last seen in Palm Harbor

Paul Andrews, 72, is believed to be driving a 2013 silver Nissan Sentra with Florida tag 243MSG.
Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Paul Andrews, 72, reported missing from Palm Harbor, Florida.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Have you seen Paul Andrews?

A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor. 

Authorities believe Andrews is driving a 2013 silver Nissan Sentra with Florida tag 243MSG. 

Andrews is 6-feet, 1-inch, with a medium build. He was wearing a grey and white striped shirt and denim shorts when he left his house, the sheriff's office said. Andrews has a short grey beard and short grey hair. 

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says Andrews suffers from memory loss and he is considered a missing and endangered adult. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200 or call 911.

