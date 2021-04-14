Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man from St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from St. Petersburg.
George Meuth, 80, was last seen near Duncansby Avenue North and Applecross Street North.
Meuth is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He's 5-foot-10 and weighs about 170 pounds.
FHP Tampa said he may be driving a 2007 blue Hyundai Entourage with Florida license plate 9575XN.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200 or dial 911.
