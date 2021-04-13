Pasco County woman found safe

Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old woman

TRINITY, Fla. — A Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old woman was canceled after she was found Wednesday morning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies alerted the public Tuesday night about Carol Nielsen's Silver Alert near the Medical Center of Trinity.

It's believed she's driving a charcoal gray Kia Sorrento with Florida tag IL19XI. Deputies say it was seen near Broad and Hurban streets in Hernando County around 12:43 p.m.

Wednesday morning, deputies say Nielson was found safe.