Silver Oaks Apartment tenants receive inspection notice, threat of eviction

On Friday, residents got a letter from the apartment complex office notifying them of an inspection. it said failure to pass the inspection results in eviction.

TAMPA, Fla — Last Friday, residents at Silver Oaks Apartments received a notice of housekeeping inspection. It said the inspection would be conducted between April 19 to April 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents at the complex told 10 Tampa Bay inspections are not common and believe it is the result of tenants exposing the poor living conditions they're left to deal with. Just days prior to this notice being given to residents, several residents invited reporters, including 10 Tampa Bay, into their home to show them their living conditions.

Black mold, broken appliances, rodent droppings, and sewage back-ups were just a few of the issues shared in local reports.

Silver Oaks residents were given these notices last week. If this check list is not met, they face eviction.



Still haven’t heard back from the management company. https://t.co/19V4CoxaUv pic.twitter.com/Uzyve6qidJ — Malique Rankin WTSP (@MaliqueRankin) April 18, 2022

The notice read, "Please take note that your housekeeping efforts must be at an acceptable safe and sanitary condition or termination of tenancy will be issued."

The notice also included a long checklist of items management will be looking for during the inspection. Things like having a sanitary ceiling, having no dirty dishes in the sink, or having any laundry items on the floor.

The letter was sent out by the apartment manager, Brittani James. 10 Tampa Bay has tried repeatedly to reach out to the local apartment office and to the property management company, Cambridge Management Inc.

None of our calls or emails have been returned. On Monday, 10 Tampa Bay went to the apartment complex office hoping to speak with staff. A staff member closed the door on our reporter. A manager later came out and gave the reporter the corporate office number, based in Tecoma, Washington.