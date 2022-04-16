Silver Oaks Apartments tenants hopeful for relief after sharing their story

Tenants said they haven't seen this many repairs after their stories went public. For years, they've complained about mold, rodents and broken appliances.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Mold, rodents, broken appliances and unsanitary water.

Those are some conditions tenants at Silver Oaks Apartments say they've dealt with for years, despite filing multiple requests to its management.

But after their stories went public from multiple news outlets, tenants said they're seeing some progress—the most progress they've seen in years.

Vonnesha King said it's taken years for her new dishwasher to be replaced.

"It was corroded with mold," Vonnesha King said. "I pray every night that it’s going to be ok for me and my boys."

Tenants said at this time, crews are painting over mold, and the air conditioners, drains, and pipes are getting replaced. It also included a visit from a member of Sen. Marco Rubio's office to tour the property, they said.

But neighbors are remaining cautiously optimistic after they said their problems have gone ignored for years.

"A lot of people think this is embarrassing and this is not. When you’re trying to get help, you look past all of that. You have to be brave," Shantia Little said.

Little, a mother of three, said the repairs are also necessary for the sake of her kids' health. She and other tenants decided it was time to speak up in hopes of seeing change.

Overwhelmed tenants said they have no choice but to stay because of unaffordable housing prices in the area.

10 Tampa Bay has called Cambridge Management Inc., the corporate office of the complex, for a response but has not heard back.

Silver Oaks is classified as low-income housing. This means they receive federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development states it is in regular communication with management to ensure timely resolution.

Here's the full statement: