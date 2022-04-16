Silver Oaks Apartments tenants hopeful for relief after sharing their story

TAMPA, Fla. — Mold, rodents, broken appliances and unsanitary water.
Those are some conditions tenants at Silver Oaks Apartments say they've dealt with for years, despite filing multiple requests to its management.
But after their stories went public from multiple news outlets, tenants said they're seeing some progress—the most progress they've seen in years.
Vonnesha King said it's taken years for her new dishwasher to be replaced.
"It was corroded with mold," Vonnesha King said. "I pray every night that it’s going to be ok for me and my boys."
Tenants said at this time, crews are painting over mold, and the air conditioners, drains, and pipes are getting replaced. It also included a visit from a member of Sen. Marco Rubio's office to tour the property, they said.
But neighbors are remaining cautiously optimistic after they said their problems have gone ignored for years.
"A lot of people think this is embarrassing and this is not. When you’re trying to get help, you look past all of that. You have to be brave," Shantia Little said.
Little, a mother of three, said the repairs are also necessary for the sake of her kids' health. She and other tenants decided it was time to speak up in hopes of seeing change.
Overwhelmed tenants said they have no choice but to stay because of unaffordable housing prices in the area.
10 Tampa Bay has called Cambridge Management Inc., the corporate office of the complex, for a response but has not heard back.
Silver Oaks is classified as low-income housing. This means they receive federal funding.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development states it is in regular communication with management to ensure timely resolution.
Here's the full statement:
"HUD’s number one priority is the safety and well-being of those who live in HUD-assisted housing. Whenever we learn of substandard conditions, we take action to ensure property management addresses deficiencies immediately. Upon learning of the conditions at Silver Oaks Apartments, HUD reached out to Cambridge Management Inc. representatives to get updates on the reported incidents. Additionally, the Performance-Based Contract Administrator, which is the initial point of contact for complaints, was contacted to obtain a list of the incoming complaints made to their office. HUD will continue regular communication with Cambridge Management and the contract administrator to ensure timely resolution to these issues. The Department takes these matters seriously and is focused on ensuring all residents have safe, decent, and sanitary housing."