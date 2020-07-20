'Silver Platter' program helps seniors and restaurants in Hillsborough County

Restaurants and food trucks make and deliver meals to seniors

RUSKIN, Fla. — Providing seniors with a high quality, unique meal and a friendly face. It can make all the difference with so many of them self isolating right now.

It's good to know that's being provided in Hillsborough County with a unique partnership that also benefits local restaurants.

It's not your average meal being whipped up and served to seniors -- that's why Hillsborough County's Department of Aging Services calls it 'The Silver Platter' program.

Mary Jo McKay is the manager of the Department. She says the program is a huge success. "These meals are prepared by restaurants and delivered for the most part by restaurants."

The county is using some of its CARES Act money to work with about a dozen restaurants and food trucks to provide this unique service. McKay says it's a win-win.

"They are very excited. This provides them some very needed business as well as the ability to re-employ some of their employees they had to lay off or just employ some people who were unemployed. So this is just wonderful for our both the restaurants and our seniors," McKay said.

Several hundred seniors are getting this Silver Platter service several nights a week and people are very excited about it. The county hopes they can make it even bigger.