ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Could heavy rains be the cause behind more than a dozen holes that have opened recently in Pasco County?

At least four additional holes have developed in a Pasco County neighborhood Tuesday, bringing the total number to 20.

Emergency Management says all the holes are active and showing slight signs of growth.

No structures are in danger and the holes reportedly are not posing any threats to public safety.

More water in the ground could be the culprit. Tampa has already received more rain in 2019 than it typically does in an entire year – and it’s only August.

It's been around a year since a massive sinkhole opened up in Land O' Lakes neighborhood, consuming a house and ultimately leaving eight homes uninhabitable.

The Land O’ Lakes sinkhole has been filled, but the vexing voids happen this time of year when conditions are right. Unfortunately, experts say the same conditions that contributed to the hole in Land O’ Lakes are leaving Tampa Bay vulnerable again.

