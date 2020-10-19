TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police and firefighters joined the U.S. Coast Guard in responding to a call for a sinking boat Monday afternoon off Davis Islands.
Emergency crews say the caller reported four adults and three children were on a small boat that was taking on water. All of them were wearing life jackets.
First responders were able to reach them and get them off the boat, which was towed back to Davis Islands.
There were no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
