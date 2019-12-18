BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has just wrapped up a study recommending a brand new 65-foot-bridge to replace the aging Cortez Bridge leading out to Bradenton Beach.
Transportation planners say the updated bridge would be less expensive to build than other options and would be high enough to prevent the need for a draw bridge component, which also adds costs.
But people who live around the bridge say the state doesn’t seem to be listening to their concerns.
Some of the residents are worried about the bridge approach, which they say would cut the historic fishing village of Cortez in two and could destroy the area’s way of life.
You can take a look at the state’s study recommendations here.
