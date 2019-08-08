PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Nine skimmers were found at nine different gas stations Wednesday in Pasco County.

The credit card information-stealing devices were discovered while state inspectors were helping the Pasco County Sheriff's Office check 147 gas stations in the area.

Previous: See a map of where these sneaky devices have been found

If you notice suspicious charges on your bank account, you should call law enforcement. We've listed the nine affected gas stations and pump numbers below. If you visited one of these gas pumps recently, you should call your bank so your account can be monitored.

7-Eleven #17223: 6001 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey, Pump #3

Citgo: 9039 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, Pump #3

7-Eleven: 38544 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills, Pump #2

BP: 4109 Land O' Lakes Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, Pump #5

7-Eleven: 13440 SR 54, New Port Richey, Pump #1

7-Eleven: 9036 Little Road, New Port Richey, Pump #16

7-Eleven: 6315 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, Pump #12

7-Eleven: 4540 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, Pump #12

7-Eleven: 7320 SR 54, New Port Richey, Pump #12

Related: Advanced credit card skimmers found at gas pumps in Florida

10Investigates: How to tell if your gas pump has a skimmer

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.