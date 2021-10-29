Company in charge of maintenance for Skyway Bridge going out of business

In the meantime, the Florida Department of Transportation says it's working on a solution.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The company responsible for maintenance and inspection of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and portions of I-75 announced this week it's going out of business.

DBi Services, which is based out of Pennsylvania, cited operating challenges and "sudden and unexpected setbacks" as the reason for their closure, naming supply chain disruptors and high material costs as some of the main contributors of financial strain.

In addition to routine maintenance of the bridge, the company is responsible for keeping up overhead signs, fishing piers, rest areas, toll plazas, weigh stations, and roadside recreational areas on Interstate 75 from mid-Broward County to the Hillsborough County line.

News of the company closure doesn't mean these things will go unchecked. In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said it's working on a solution: