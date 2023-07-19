New rules likely for anglers at Skyway Fishing Pier

The goal is to protect the seabirds getting injured or killed by fishing wire and hooks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some new rules aimed at protecting seabirds could soon be in place for the Skyway Fishing Pier.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is holding its quarterly meeting in St. Pete this week and plans to make a final decision on those rules.

It's something bird advocates have been wanting for months.

Each year nearly 2,000 seabirds, many of them pelicans are injured or killed near the Skyway Pier. Most of them get entangled in fishing lines or hooks. FWC has had several public hearings about this issue and on Wednesday they are planning to make a decision.

According to the meeting's agenda, the recommended changes from staff are:

Educating anglers about the dangers to the birds

A seasonal ban of sabiki rigs or fishing rigs with more than one hook — from Mid-November to Mid-March

Limiting anglers to no more than two sets of of fishing gear

Bird Advocates say these rules don't go far enough to protect the birds. Kim Begay is with the Friends of Pelicans.

"They can't lose sight of the fact that they are required by law to protect the birds under the federal migratory bird treaty act," Begay said. "All of the compromising is great, but the bottom line is it's their responsibility and they need to keep sight of that."

Some anglers like Captain Dylan Hubbard with Hubbard's Marina say making it too restrictive could be a problem.

"People access the fishery out there on this PR for their sustenance," Hubbard said. "And in order to catch those mackerel and kingfish they really need the sabiki rigs, these double rigs, these treble hooks."