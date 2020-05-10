Slack reports users experiencing outages in app, desktop

The platform began noting the issues Monday morning and says it is still working on the issue.

If you've been using Slack on Monday, you may have noticed it has been slow and sometimes not sending your messages; other features may not be working for you either.

And if you're working remotely and trying to communicate with your coworkers through the application, that's not ideal.

Slack instant messaging users began seeing intermittent disruptions within the app on desktop and mobile around 10 a.m. Monday. Just after 10 a.m., the application said, "Some users may be experiencing slowness with Slack in the desktop, browser and mobile at this time. The issue is impacting sending messages and troubles with API calls. Our team is looking into it and we'll follow up with more updates in 30 minutes. "

Throughout the day, service has remained spotty for some users, ranging from slowness to complete outages of all Slack services.

The company says that while the situation does seem to be improving, it is still working on completely resolving those issues.

You can check the status of the outage here.

This is a developing story; check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

