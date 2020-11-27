Small Business Saturday shopping guide for Tampa Bay

American Express created this day of shopping to promote and support small businesses throughout the United States.

TAMPA, Fla. — Move over Black Friday, there's another day dedicated to shopping this weekend and it's for stores that need your help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's Small Business Saturday.

American Express created this day of shopping to promote and support small businesses throughout the United States. It's a day to not only promote 'Mom and Pop' stores in the area, but a way to encourage people to shop small and shop local.

The Shop Small Tampa Directory from the city can help shoppers in the area find small businesses to check out over the weekend. The directory can be found here.

The St. Pete Main Streets Gobble Gobble 3-Day Event will help small businesses. You can find more information on what stores and restaurants are participating here.

