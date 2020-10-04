When The North End Taphouse opened in Gulfport in late January, the live music was flowing and so was the beer.

But, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the flow of customers has run dry and owner Kelly Wright is losing sleep.

“It’s that fear of having put so much time, money and effort into something and then not knowing whether it’s going to survive or not. And I know that there’s loans and grants. And I’ve applied for just about everything I can,” Wright said.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that some scammers are trying to take advantage of struggling business owners with bogus small business grant applications.

According to the BBB, business owners are getting emails, texts and calls that appear to be from the U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, offering grants for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The fake grant application may involve an online form requesting banking info. Then the business owner is asked to pay a “processing fee,” which could cost them up to thousands of dollars.

“I think the important part is for us to be educated about what that looks like and how we should recognize whether it’s a legitimate phone call, email, or text message – or if it’s from someone trying to scam us,” Wright said.

Here are some things to look out for:

Legitimate government agencies will have websites and emails that end with .gov or .ca.

Government agencies don’t typically communicate through text messages or social media, so be skeptical of unsolicited messages.

A real government agency won’t ask you to pay an advanced processing fee for a grant.

Businesses don’t typically receive federal government grants. Those federal grants usually go to nonprofits, educational institutions, and state and local governments.

You can find more information on real resources from the Small Business Administration here.



