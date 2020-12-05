x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

local

A small plane has crashed in Miramar

Police are on the scene of a plane crash in the area of Pembroke Road and Hiatus Road.
Credit: CBS/WFOR

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a small plane crash that happened Tuesday morning in the area of Pembroke Road and Hiatus Road in Miramar. 

The roadway has been temporarily closed down due to a downed power line. Authorities say the downed power line isn't currently active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter