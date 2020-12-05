A small plane has crashed in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a small plane crash that happened Tuesday morning in the area of Pembroke Road and Hiatus Road in Miramar.
The roadway has been temporarily closed down due to a downed power line. Authorities say the downed power line isn't currently active.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
