2 dead after small plane crashes at Northeast Florida Regional Airport

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

The plane is a single-engine Cessna 152, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). There were two people aboard the flight. Both died in the crash.

When crews from St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department arrived on the scene, the plane was fully engulfed in a fire, however, the fire has since been extinguished, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The plane belonged to Florida Flyers Flight Academy, according to aviation sources.

The FAA released the following statement to First Coast News:

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates."