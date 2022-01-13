Smoke circulated through Clearwater sewer system to check for possible leaks

The city says crews were looking to see if there were any broken pipes or defects.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you saw smoke billowing out of manholes across Clearwater on Thursday, city leaders say not to worry. It's all part of the process to check for any leaks within the city's sewer system.

According to the city, utility crews conducted smoke tests on sewer system lines around State Road 590, U.S. 19, Belleair Road and Tampa Bay. Some testing was also done near Clearwater Beach and Edgewater Drive.

Smoke was circulated through the sewer system to find any broken pipes or defects. City leaders say the smoke is non-toxic and creates no fire hazard.

If any smoke entered the homes of residents, the city said they would be notified of repairs that may need to be made.