The woman who died after a Jan. 14 Port Richey casino boat fire died from angioedema caused by smoke inhalation, the Pasco and Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Obesity and hypertension also contributed to the death of Carrie Dempsey, 42, the autopsy report said.

Angioedema is a swelling of tissue. In Dempsey's case, it was her tongue and larynx that was swollen.

All 50 people aboard the Tropical Breeze Casino boat made it to shore, including Dempsey, but she became ill after she got home. She was taken to Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center, where she died hours later.

Read the autopsy report

Carrie Dempsey autopsy by 10News WTSP on Scribd

© 2018 WTSP