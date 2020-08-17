“Had a little visitor at the house today."

ABILENE, Texas — Gus West says he has no idea how this happened.

The man, whose Facebook profile says he lives in Abilene, recently posted to Facebook a video of a snake in his toilet.

The snake is non-venomous, but every time something like this happens, it gives people across the internet chills. After all, it’s a toilet-user’s worst nightmare. Right?

“Had a little visitor at the house today,” West wrote.

One of his friends suggested they need to keep their cleanout valves covered to prevent things like this from happening, but West responded he has screens on his pipes.

“Idk how he got in there.”

Don’t worry snake and reptile lovers, the snake was not harmed, West tells KHOU 11 News.

He says the bullsnake was retrieved with a golf club, which you can briefly see in the video, and then they put it in the backyard.