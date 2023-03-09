Mass SNAP replacement available to counties impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Officials say mass replacement of benefits will be given to more than 38,000 households and provide more than $8 million in food assistance.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More assistance is being rolled out days after Hurricane Idalia impacted coastal communities in Florida.

As of Sunday, there are now two additional flexibilities for people who receive benefits from the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to the impacts of the storm, the Department of Children and Families said in a news release Sunday.

The two flexibilities include mass replacement of benefits for people in qualified counties who normally receive monthly benefits between Aug. 15-28. DCF said this will serve as a way to get rid of the need for recipients to submit requests individually in severely impacted areas.

People in the following counties are eligible to receive the Mass SNAP replacement:

Citrus

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Jefferson

Lafayette

Levy

Madison

Pasco

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla County

The second flexibility will give recipients in approved counties to use their EBT card as a way to buy hot foods at participating retailers. Usually, food assistance benefits can only be used to purchase unprepared foods, such as breads, cereals, fruits, meats, poultry and vegetables, DCF says.

The Hot Food Waiver is eligible in the following counties:

Alachua

Baker

Citrus

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Leon

Levy

Madison

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Union

Wakulla

"We believe these flexibilities will help support families through the immediate recovery process, particularly households still awaiting power restoration,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said in a statement. “Our team has deployed to several communities to bring supplies and additional support."

