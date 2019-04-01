Snow Blast Florida

This weekend is your last chance to play in real snow in St. Petersburg. Snow is pumped in daily to the Enchanted Snow Pavilion at the southeast lot of Tyrone Square Mall. There are eight lanes of snow tubing, an area to sculpt snowballs and snowmen, an area for snowball fights and an area for smaller children with a Candy Cane Castle. Admission is $25 and gets you an hour and a half to enjoy Snow Blast Florida.

Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park

Saturday is your last chance to enjoy the winter wonderland at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. There’s an ice skating rink, places to get hot chocolate and Kahwa coffee and pop-up PODS containers for local craft shopping. Admission is free. Merchandise, food and drink, the streetcar and ice skating rentals are priced separately.

600 N Ashley Dr., Tampa.

Ice skating in Albert Whitted Park

The city of St. Petersburg brought a real ice rink for the first time this winter, and this weekend is the last chance to enjoy it for the season. The rink at Albert Whitted Park near the Dali Museum uses a 200-ton chiller to keep the four-inch ice frozen. Sessions are $10 for one hour and include skates. The rink is open 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Jan. 7.

480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St. Petersburg

Three Kings Celebration

Christmas traditions continue at Busch Gardens on Saturday and Sunday. The cultural celebration has authentic Latin traditions and live entertainment honoring the three wise men all among a parkwide display of holiday lights. Sunday is also the last day for the Tampa park’s Christmas Town celebration. The festivities are included with park admission.

10165 McKinley Dr., Tampa

Epiphany

The largest Epiphany celebration in the Northern Hemisphere is in Tarpon Springs every year. More than 20,000 people head to north Pinellas County on Sunday to celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ with the annual tossing of the Holy Cross into Spring Bayou along with a procession of children in traditional costumes, folk dancers and a church service.

The dive at Spring Bayou begins at 12:15 p.m. and celebration is 1:30-5:30 p.m. in Craig Park.

Elvis Birthday Bash

Two Elvis impersonators and the Big E Band return to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Sunday to celebrate the king’s 84th birthday bash. Scot Bruce is considered one of the world’s best “Young Elvis” impersonators while Mike Albert represents a “Vegas” Elvis. Tickets start are $18-$35.

Stargazing at Starkey Park

The Pasco Astronomers club hosts the celestial celebration on Saturday evening in New Port Richey. Telescopes will be provided.

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd.

Crazy Rich Asians at Pier 60

Sunset Cinema at Pier 60 continues Saturday with a free screening of Crazy Rich Asians. Bring a blanket or low-lying lawn chair. Popcorn and concessions will be available for purchase.

Tampa Resolution Run 2019

The annual 5K and 10K returns for a second year at Al Lopez Park in Tampa. Every finisher (whether you walk or run) will get a performance shirt and a customized finisher’s medal. There will also be live music and food trucks.

Something Rotten

The hilarious Broadway hit makes its debut at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday. The show tells the story of two brothers who desperately want to write a hit play in 1595. They end up writing the world’s very first musical. Tickets are $35-$150. Show starts at 8 p.m.

