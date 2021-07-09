Florida's first snow park to open for 2nd season

Snowcat Ridge will reopen on Nov. 10 in Dade City.

DADE CITY, Fla. — "Winter" is coming back to the Sunshine State.

Snowcat Ridge, Florida's first snow park, says it will open for its second season in November.

In a press release, the park says it will open on Nov. 10.

The snow park says a few things will be new for the 2021-2022 season. Its new feature, Crystal Ribbon, will have a 16,000-square-foot ice-skating ribbon. The Eskimo Outpost will have private igloo rentals. Half a dozen new food and drink outlets will be added in the Alpine Village, according to the release.

Capacity upgrades are being made throughout the park. A new magical music and light show will be visible nightly throughout the park, the release said.

Tickets are available now and start at $26.95. For more information, visit Snowcat Ridge's website here.

Snowcat Ridge opened on Nov. 20 and ended operations on Jan. 18. The park wasn't open throughout the entirety, however. Operators cut back operating hours just days after opening when they "misestimated the amount of snow production" needed for guests to enjoy the Arctic Igloo area.

Other areas of Snowcat Ridge, such as the popular slopes, remained open during the igloo's temporary closure.

Pasco County officials in December pulled the park's permit, citing "life-safety issues," causing it to temporarily close. The county said during several visits, Fire Rescue and Building Construction Services discovered fire, building, electrical and plumbing violations that posed a threat to both public health and safety.

Many of those violations, including exposed electrical boxes and unpermitted plumbing, were shown in photos provided by the county.

The county later allowed the park to reopen after it addressed those issues.