A snowman sand sculpture was bringing holiday cheer to the beach, but someone had something against it, and now it's a pile of sand.

Yep, that is what's left of the sculpture.

The man behind the Crystal Classic International Sand Scultping Festival, Brian Wigglesworth, created the snowman.

He is a professional sand sculptor and this is something he does every year for the neighborhood.

A man who has been fighting in the courts to reopen a nearby beach road thinks someone might have demoed the snowman as part of a neighborhood dispute.

