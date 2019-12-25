A snowman sand sculpture was bringing holiday cheer to the beach, but someone had something against it, and now it's a pile of sand.
Yep, that is what's left of the sculpture.
The man behind the Crystal Classic International Sand Scultping Festival, Brian Wigglesworth, created the snowman.
He is a professional sand sculptor and this is something he does every year for the neighborhood.
A man who has been fighting in the courts to reopen a nearby beach road thinks someone might have demoed the snowman as part of a neighborhood dispute.
RELATED: AAA offers free towing, pick-up services during the holidays
RELATED: Holiday stress can be a factor in road rage incidents
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Someone is going to die!': Teachers keep getting attacked by students
- 'I was a victim': Tampa radio host wants to make sure you don't fall for this scam
- Nightmare before Christmas: Kroger credit card machines crash, leading to crazy long lines
- New law would let families put cameras in nursing home rooms
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter