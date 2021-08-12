FPL plans on building largest solar battery that will take power plant offline

FPL plans to build the world's largest solar battery and decommission a large power plant.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are building the largest solar power battery in the world right here in Manatee County.

Florida Power & Light says they're about 75 percent done. When it's complete later this year, it will allow FPL to harness the solar energy from all of our sunshine and shift energy from day to night.

“This battery is really a key piece for us to move our system to more solar energy, and the way it does that is it helps balance out that intermittent energy,” FPL’s Vice President of Development Matt Valle said.



This battery can power all the homes in Manatee and DeSoto counties. The company says it's the equivalent of approximately 100 million iPhone batteries.

It will cost $300 Million to build, but it will save customers $50 million dollars and reduce the carbon footprint by enabling FPL to retire a large power plant.