Check those receipts! Some Hillsborough businesses were still charging 1% tax deemed unconstitutional

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Check those sales receipts! That’s the advice in Hillsborough County, where it’s been nearly two weeks since retailers should have stopped collecting the extra penny sales tax for transportation.



But apparently, not all businesses have gotten the message. And some folks say they’ve been over-taxed.

“In fact, a few folks have contacted my office about it,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White.

White says his staff has fielded a handful of complaints in the past few days.



“They have looked at the receipts or otherwise made note of the fact that they were charged a rate higher than 7.5%,” he said.



White says it’s pretty clear some retailers haven’t gotten the message yet.

Florida’s Supreme Court struck down Hillsborough’s transportation tax as unconstitutional. There was a 15-day period to appeal, and on March 15 retailers should have stopped collecting the one-cent surcharge.



“But, as of a few days ago, it was definitely still happening,” said White.

White says one complaint was against a big-box home improvement store, but he says big retailers like Publix or McDonald’s appear more likely to have made the switch immediately.

More of the complaints center around mom and pop businesses which might not have gotten the word yet.



So how much are we talking about?

Well, on a dollar soft drink purchase, for example, we’re talking about a penny. On a $10 lunch - it’s all of ten cents.



But with bigger retail purchases it can really add up.

Shopping for a generator ahead of hurricane season? Appliances? Maybe a used car? That one percent – which can be tacked onto purchases of up to $5,000 - would be an extra 50 bucks.



“You know, people are getting stimulus checks in the mail and might be making upgrades to their automobiles or spending a lot of money at the home improvement store or something like that,” said White. “So, sometimes we’re talking about big-ticket expenditures here.”

As for the half-billion dollars in sales tax collected before the supreme court ruling, Hillsborough County commissioners agree it should be returned, “But it still going to be up to the courts to determine exactly how that money goes back to the taxpayers,” White said. “The bottom line is businesses are obligated to collect the proper sales tax. At the proper rate. And they should be doing that.”

White says some receipts will actually show you the sales tax rate being applied. In other cases, you might have to do the math yourself.

If you do find a discrepancy or have any trouble, he says you’re welcome to report it to his office or the Florida Department of Revenue.