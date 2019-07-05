Police are trying to figure out who is hurting ducks in Pinellas Park.

Officers say a few injured ducks have been found in the area of 66th Street and 121st Avenue. According to investigators, they appear to have been shot with "crossbow-style darts."

The City of Pinellas Park is listed as a bird sanctuary, and the police department says it will not tolerate animal cruelty. If you have any information that could help authorities make an arrest, please call 727-369-7864 and ask for Officer Skinner.

Previous: 'Duck plague' is killing ducks in St. Petersburg parks

