Concern in South Tampa escalates after mail thieves make their rounds

Dozens of people reported their mail stolen this week as video of two people going into mailboxes circulates on social media.

TAMPA, Fla. — Several South Tampa neighborhoods are on alert after dozen of people said their mail was stolen.

Thanks to social media, those homeowners are compiling video of a man and woman caught in the act. It happened this week in neighborhoods north of Gandy Boulevard.

"It’s just kind of crazy to think there’s just someone out there in the middle of the night just opening our mailboxes," one South Tampa resident, Mike Fera, said.

Fera said he’s thankful he grabbed the mail Thursday morning after seeing security video from his neighbor of a woman getting into his mailbox then continuing onto his neighbor’s.

"Honestly, I’m a big, secure, comfortable dude," Fera added. "I felt a little bit violated. It’s not cool. You don’t want someone going through your property and taking advantage of your stuff."

Fera explained his whole neighborhood was hit off of South Dale Mabry along West Paxton Avenue.

"It was my mailbox and just everyone up and down the street." Fera said.

About a mile away along South Russell Street off Interbay Boulevard—the same story.

"The first time it was a man that was coming down with a bag," another South Tampa resident, Edward Kirilloff, said.

Kirilloff explained at least 50 people where he lives had their mail stolen. He said on his neighbor's security video, it was a man and a woman.

"They were in no hurry, which was a little odd," Kirilloff said.

Kirilloff called Tampa Police twice.

"I’m sure there’s people who had stuff in the mail and they’re probably second guessing themselves," Fera said. "Like those credit card applications."

As an attorney, Kirilloff thought about the consequences of stealing mail.

"It’s concerning to realize that someone’s willing to risk that much for a federal offense," he said.

This isn’t just a South Tampa problem. The United States Postal Service reports mail thefts are on the rise nationally. Last year, just 38,500 were reported and so far this year there have already been 25,000 thefts.

For this reason, people are sealing safety on their properties. "I’m going to set up a camera that’s going to try to catch the person," Kirilloff said

As police search for the man and woman, neighbors stamp ignorance on the man and woman's alleged actions.

"Stealing mail? Go get a job at subway," Fera said. "I don’t know, there’s a better way, you’re better than this."