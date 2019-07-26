TAMPA, Fla. — The saying “Teamwork makes the dream work” was true for one Tampa Bay softball team.
The South Tampa Allstars are off to compete in the Little League World Series and represent the Southeast.
10News was able to talk to the team before they left for Kirkland, Washington.
They have been playing together for years and say while winning is important, so is having fun.
