South Tampa neighbors hope upcoming safety feature will help prevent deadly crashes

Crews are working to place speed tables on the intersection of Lois Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard.

TAMPA, Fla. — Work is underway to construct speed tables on one busy South Tampa intersection.

From now until at least Tuesday, work to add the new safety feature will take place on the intersection of South Lois Avenue and West Bay to Bay Boulevard.

It's among several safety features Virginia Park Neighborhood Association members fought even more for after a fatal crash left 17-year-old Ben Francis and 15-year-old Taylor Koulouris dead in December 2021.

When driving past this intersection, Julian Winer thinks about the memories he shared with Francis — from their vacations swimming in the Caribbean Islands or hikes up a mountain.

"Everyone loved him," Winer said. "He was infectious. He was so vibrant. He was comedic."

The two met in middle school and became best friends. Now, Winer will be graduating from Plant High School without Francis by his side.

Since the deaths of Francis and Koulouris, neighbors with the Virginia Park Neighborhood Association, along with others like the Mabry Elementary PTA, fought for changes.

Now, a flashing beacon was installed, the speed limit was reduced to 30 mph and now, neighbors are anticipating the new speed tables.

But some neighbors still worry these changes won't be enough. Their biggest ask, a traffic light, never came to fruition.

After months of research, 10 Investigates learned studies said no traffic light was necessary. Consultants recommended other road improvements instead of a light.

Winer said he worries another life may be lost if a traffic light isn't installed in this area.

Neighbors fear another tragedy before other upcoming safety enhancements are in place including a redesign plan to make Bay to Bay Boulevard three lanes instead of four, one lane in both directions with a middle lane for turning.

"It's a band-aid on a big wound, but we'll see what happens," Tom Connelly, the neighborhood association's president, said.

As neighbors closely watch the impact of the added safety features, Winer said he'll continue to honor his best friend by living his life to the fullest -- the way Francis would want.