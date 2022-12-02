US Space Force joins forces with CENTCOM at MacDill Air Force Base

The idea is to integrate space capabilities across all branches of the military as it increasingly becomes part of military operations.

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Space Force has just joined forces with CENTCOM at MacDill Airforce Base.

During a ceremony Friday, the newest service component announced it will be comprised of 28 Space Force Guardians under the command of Col. Christopher Putman.

SPACECENT, as it’s being called, will concentrate on space-based communications for troop movements, satellite navigation and missile warnings.

"Today’s threats span multiple factors, from cyber weapons, reversible jammers, directed energy weapons, and even space-based weapons systems," Gen. John Raymond said on Space Force’s anniversary. "Future wars will be won or lost in space. The domain can no longer be taken for granted."

CENTCOM is, of course, home to command operations for our forces in the Middle East and Asia as well as SOCOM, the US Special Operations Command.

This marks only the second such integration for the U.S. Space Force.