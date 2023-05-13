Spartan Race comes to Tampa Bay to test endurance

The extreme endurance race will push racers to the limit as they run through the bleachers and climb up and down stairs.

“This 5K in Tampa is like no other. Run through the Buccaneer bleachers, run past the iconic pirate ship and listen to the famous animatronic parrot. Make sure your quads and calves are in tip-top shape, these stairs are no joke,” the race's founder, Joe De Sena, said. “Put one foot in front of the other, focus on the little goal right in front of you, and almost anything is possible.”