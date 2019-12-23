TAMPA, Fla. — Everyone wants to be around friends and family for the holidays...and that includes animals.

The animals at SPCA Tampa Bay don't have loving homes to go to, but thanks for the Fa-la-la-la Foster program, they'll have temporary families for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Foster families will take home animals like dogs, cats, Guinea pigs and iguanas for two days. This gives the animals exposure to potential adopters and the experience of a loving family.

Foster pets usually stay with families anywhere from two weeks to a few months.

The program quickly filled to capacity, but anyone interested in joining the foster program for future opportunities should contact the SPCA via email at foster@spcatampabay.org.

