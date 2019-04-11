CLEARWATER, Fla. — They come in a rainbow of colors but each barrette and headband always has a little sparkle.

That's Maxine Simeone's special touch. "I make them so fabulous," she said.

The cardboard sign on a display table by the register at Poolside shouts the same thing with the push of a button. The Clearwater store is the first to sell Maxine's designs. It was an effort by an organization called HUG.

It's a small table, but it was a big dream for Maxine. "I feel so, so happy and thank you so much. I worked hard, I worked my butt off," she says. She's hoping her designs get so famous, Beyonce will wear them.

"It's just a great opportunity for her and to show others about abilities aside from disabilities," says Deborah Simeone, Maxine's mom. "When I found out who I was carrying and who she was going to be, the world stepped in and said who she wasn't going to be and how she shouldn't even be here. Could you imagine?" Deborah says through tears. She says the world has been quick to judge Maxine based on her Down Syndrome, but that hasn't stopped the budding entrepreneur.

"My heart is just so soft," says Maxine when she sees people buying her headbands. She comes up with all of her own designs.

"It's so touching because our customers are not only buying them because they're a pretty product, but because they like giving someone a chance," says Linda Zell, a sales associate at Poolside.

