New family-friendly Halloween event coming to Busch Gardens

The event will happen every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 10 to Oct. 30.

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you looking for not-so-spooky family fun this Halloween? Well, Busch Gardens has you covered with a new event called "Spooktacular."

Families will have the opportunity to experience costume parades, witches, story times and, of course, trick or treating this Halloween, according to the event's website.

This immersive event will be "casting magical spells" from noon until 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 10 until Oct. 30 at the Festival Walkway.

Admission into the event will be included with daily admission.

More information about the Spooktacular can be found here.

Adults still have time to enjoy the fifth annual Bier Fest. The four-week-long festival set up cabins throughout the park with more than 50 drink options, including local, international and seasonal brews.

Busch Gardens will also have non-beer drinks, such as sours and ciders, and event-goers will also be treated to music and, of course, roller coasters.

"This popular event, now in its fifth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor, enjoy the tunes from rising local artists, step into immersive animal habitats and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides," the theme park stated in the news release.

The Oktoberfest menu and refreshing drink options can be seen below.

Oktoberfest menu

Bratkartoffeln - Fried Potatoes with chives caramelized onions and bacon

Konigsberger Klopse - German Meatballs in a white wine caper sauce

Pretzel Bratwurst

Sauerbraten Sliders

Potato Pancakes

Brisket Poutine

Cheese Pierogis

Ruben Brats

Drink options

Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA

Leaven Brewing Cheeky Blonde

Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey

Bitburger Premium Pilsner

Coppertail Free Dive IPA

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider

Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider

Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour

Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour

To learn more about the festival, click here.