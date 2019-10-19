WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Thomas Kohl says "the murderer was in the house virtually 24 hours." He describes everything as a mess.

Kohl says Stanley Mossburg held him captive in his office, down the hall in his home. He says Mossburg had already killed his fiancé by the time he got home from work, and then tied him up and killed his roommate.

"If you think of a crime being over in seconds or minutes, Tom here endured hours and hours of mental torture. His two roommates were viciously murdered, and during part of the confession, the evil suspect said 'I like killing people. I like torturing people,'” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters.

But his community isn’t going to let him grieve and process this tragedy alone.

Friday the sheriff’s office, local businesses and churches, and neighbors came to offer their support.

"We did a lot of cleaning and repainted the inside," Kohl's neighbor Joe Black said.

Kohl says they came in and cleaned the floors, repainted the walls, and even gave him a new roof.

Everyone here doing what they can to give back to a man who lost so much so quickly. In addition to what they did Friday, they are also fundraising for Kohl.

