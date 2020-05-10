Homeowners displaced after fire in Hernando County

Fire officials say they made "an aggressive attack" of the fire and were able to get it under control within 15 minutes of arriving.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill home is now unlivable after a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency services received a call for the fire at 4:49 p.m. off Drayton Drive, according to a press release. When firefighters arrived, they said heavy smoke and fire was seen from the roof.

The owners of the home were inside and were not aware of the fire, the press release goes on to say. They were made aware by someone passing by. The owners were able to escape the home unharmed.

Fire officials say they made "an aggressive attack" of the fire and got it under control within 15 minutes of arriving. The attic above the garage was heavily damaged, but officials say a turbine fan on the roof allowed the fire to "self-ventilate," minimizing its spread.

Still, the fire department said the house is "not able to be inhabited," and its owners were referred to Red Cross for assistance.

The Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services sent three fire engines, two ALS medic units, two battalion chiefs and the Fire Corps to respond to the home.

The department is now using this incident as a reminder to the community "to practice fire drills regularly and establish a meeting place outside."

