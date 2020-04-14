SPRING HILL, Fla — She was out of town when she got a suicidal text message from an acquaintance and got in the car to make sure everything was alright.

It wasn’t.

Deputies say the woman found a home in Spring Hill on fire and spotted at least one body inside. Then, she called 911.

According to investigators, the text came from Derick Albert Vasquez, and by the time the woman got there, the 43-year-old was already dead.

So were two children – a boy and a girl.

The first deputy who raced to the home was overcome by the smoke, but other deputies and firefighters from the Hernando County Fire Rescue found all three of them.

That was on April 11.

The medical examiner completed the autopsies, and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday all three died from gunshot wounds. Deputies say Vasquez killed the two children, burned himself while setting the home on fire and then shot himself.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the children or revealing their relationship to Vasquez because of Marsy's Law.

According to a news release, law enforcement had been called to the home on March 22 for a “verbal disturbance,” but deputies have not released a motive for the murder-suicide.

