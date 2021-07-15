Deputies searching for man who went missing last month in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Have seen Gavin? Deputies are looking for the missing man from Spring Hill.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says Gavin Walsh, 22, was last seen on Jun. 24 at his home in Spring Hill.
Walsh told his mother he was moving to Tampa with his friends and left his cell phone behind.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.
