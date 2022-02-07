Spring training delays cost Tampa Bay area businesses money

Delays in a collective bargaining agreement between the MLB and the MLBPA will likely be postponing the Spring training season.

TAMPA, Fla — Major League Baseball's spring training season is supposed to begin on Feb. 26 with each of the 30 teams in action at their respective facilities.

For spring training to start on time, a deal has to be hammered out by the league and the union that represents the players, the Major League Baseball Players Association.

So far, that hasn't happened. The continued delays complicate when spring training can start. A delayed and shortened spring training isn't new. In 2020, the training period was shortened to just three weeks.

The spring training start date of Feb. 26 is about a week and a half after pitchers and catchers report. Teams also need to take into account time to implement COVID-19 precautions, including testing.

These delays mean money lost.

The team owners will be feeling the pinch of revenue lost in spring ticket sales. Host cities will not have the added revenue of fan spending before and after games.

In a study conducted by Downs and St. Germain Research, in 2018, the Grapefruit league generated $687.1 million in economic impact in the Sunshine State. At least 7,152 jobs were supported by the spring season games.

For fans, we all are trying not to go back to the pandemic days of watching literally any sport that would air on tv because most everything else was canceled.