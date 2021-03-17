Officers were able to get the couple out of the home safely before firefighters arrived

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from a house fire in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:19 p.m., Cottleville Fire Protection District was called to a home on Opal Drive for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire in the garage that had spread across the attic.

Fire crews confirmed that everyone was out of the home and quickly got the fire under control, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, two St. Charles County police officers took what were described as “heroic actions” to save the people inside.

Officer Ronald was the first one to respond to the call. When he arrived, a witness reported there were two elderly residents in the home.

Officer Ronald forced his way into the house and found an elderly man in the kitchen. He helped the man out of the home where he was met by another officer, who guided him to safety.

Officer Ronald went back into the home and found a disabled woman lying on a bed. He picked her up into his arms and got her out of the home safely.

“To Officer Ronald, Officer Wilson, and all those that responded to this fire, THANK YOU for your dedication to our community,” Cottleville fire wrote in the Facebook post.

Central County Fire and Rescue, the St. Charles Fire Department and the St. Charles County Ambulance District helped Cottleville in putting out the fire.