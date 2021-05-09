St. Johns County authorities call off search of missing 13-year-old girl after finding body

Authorities are in the early stages of the investigation and have not released any other details at this time.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says they have found a body that has been preliminarily identified as 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Authorities are in the early stages of the investigation and are working to confirm that the body they found is Bailey's

The sheriff's office has not released any other details at this time and are expected to provide another update Monday morning

BACKGROUND:

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Tristyn Bailey was last seen around 1:15 a.m. at the Durbin Amenity Center. She was wearing a white cheerleading skirt and a dark-colored shirt with black Vans sneakers.

Bailey is described as being 5'04", 120 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes. She has multiple birthmarks on her face, a scar on her right forearm, and braces.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement joined search efforts and issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Bailey around 4:50 p.m.

The crime scene unit and a unified command center are currently on scene at Veterans Park in St. Johns County. Our crews have also confirmed that there are at least 10 police cars on scene.

Members of the community have gathered at the park to search for the teen.

The story continues below.

Anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.