Ybor City St. Patrick's Day parade postponed

The City of Tampa and Rough Riders Inc. are working to coordinate a new date and theme.

TAMPA, Fla — The shamrocks and green beers will have to hold off for one more year. Well, at least they won't be seen along a parade route in Ybor City.

The 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment, Rough Riders Inc. announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that the 2021 St. Patrick's Day parade in Ybor will be postponed.

This is the second year in a row without a parade on March 17 due to coronavirus health concerns.

"Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic and with the safety of our community in mind, we have determined that this is the safest course of action," the Rough Riders post said.

The Rough Riders are working with the City of Tampa to coordinate a new date and theme for the parade for later this year, in hopes that conditions are safer.

The new theme of “Hometown Heroes and Celebration of Armed Forces Parade” will honor front-line workers, first responders, and military heroes. The tentative new date is May 29, 2021.

