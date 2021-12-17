St. Pete council votes to explore declaring an affordable housing state of emergency

A housing state of emergency would clear the way for rate control or even freeze raising rents for up to a year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As leaders in our region look for innovative ways to address the Tampa Bay region's affordable housing crisis, St Pete’s City Council took an unexpected step Thursday.

The council voted 6-1 to have its staff look into the idea of declaring a housing state of emergency which would clear the way for rate control or even a freeze on raising rents for up to a year.

“We have to, because there is no end in sight to this. It’s what’s got to happen,” said William Kilgore with the St. Petersburg Tenants Union.

Kilgore called it a big win for people who have been evicted or seen their rents spiral out of control.

Greed, he says, has led to the need for drastic measures.

“Something needs to give,” said Kilgore. “Something needs to end. Because we can’t, we can’t do this any longer.”

“We need to change the system, not put a Band-Aid on it,” said Councilman Robert Blackmon, who cast the lone no vote on the issue.

Blackmon, a landlord and real estate investor himself, said the rent control idea would backfire and that the city should do more to encourage home ownership so people wouldn’t be at the mercy of landlords.

There’s also, he says, the overriding question of whether rent control violates Florida law.

“Currently, in the state of Florida, rent control is illegal,” he said.

Those pushing for rent control measures, however, say there is room in Florida’s law for such action if the city council declares a state of emergency. That, in turn, would trigger a referendum placing the rent freeze decision in the hands of voters.

“This is the most democratic way of going about it,” said Kilgore. “City Council doesn’t have to say whether or not they supported. The mayor doesn’t have to say whether or not they supported it. Put it to a vote. Let the voters decide. Let the people decide.”

In a statement, Ben Kirby, a spokesman for St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, said in part the outgoing mayor, "Shares the frustrations about the rising rents and home prices. This is a problem throughout the country. He has worked with our legal department to explore options and appreciates that council wants to do the same.”

Kilgore says if St. Pete doesn’t do something, the city can expect protests, even work stoppages. A report from the city’s legal staff is expected sometime early next year. An issue for incoming board members and a new mayor to contend with.