ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People are being resourceful and creative amid coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing measures.

For one Tampa Bay artist, that means showcasing her work in her yard instead of a showroom.

Denice Eyre is normally showing in downtown St Petersburg. But, to respect social distancing, she stopped. Now, she displays her artwork in her front yard.

She says it's really brought her neighborhood together.

"This is more of community outreach than anything. It's been a great way to make connections. All of my work revolves around connectivity so it's kind of repeating the theme," Eyre said.

On Tuesday she's hosting a special Cinco de Mayo show featuring her Latin-inspired art. And, there will be a saxophonist playing.

You can check out her shows every day at 34th Avenue North and 11th Street North in St Petersburg.

